Analysts Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

