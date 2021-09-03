Zacks: Analysts Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Elys Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELYS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.58. 32,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 5.10.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

