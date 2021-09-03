Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $566.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report $566.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $562.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.09 million. Amedisys posted sales of $544.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMED. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.64.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 678.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 46.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Amedisys by 80.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 213,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,384,000 after purchasing an additional 94,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,446. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.99.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

