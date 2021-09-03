Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,080. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after buying an additional 232,265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 514,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100,186 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 374,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 123,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,076. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

