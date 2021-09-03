Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

AIMC traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $58.29. 10,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,336,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,891,000 after buying an additional 34,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

