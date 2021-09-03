EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $643.37

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $643.37 and last traded at $643.30, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $633.12.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.70 and its 200-day moving average is $480.85.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $9,201,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,477,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

