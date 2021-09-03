Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll Sells 3,000 Shares

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MSEX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. Analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.