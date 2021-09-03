Brighthouse Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,158 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,221% compared to the typical volume of 769 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

