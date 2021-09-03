Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 622 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $375.72. 472,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.