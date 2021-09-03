The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.76. 20,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.80. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

