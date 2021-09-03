$17.28 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce $17.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Asure Software posted sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $72.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $78.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 1,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $172.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Asure Software by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 755,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

