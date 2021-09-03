iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,026,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after purchasing an additional 259,913 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 187,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.