Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $0.92. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

CLR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

