$0.47 EPS Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 422.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,404,000 after acquiring an additional 250,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,403,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $234,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,607 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,459,000 after acquiring an additional 250,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. 556,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

