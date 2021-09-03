Centrifuge Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002523 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $121.60 million and $1.47 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00155168 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.11 or 0.07801665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,358.70 or 0.99865541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.04 or 0.00817116 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 95,592,902 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.