iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,018 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

