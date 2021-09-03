XTRABYTES Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $55.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00063715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00091668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00155168 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010560 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

