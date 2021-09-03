Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,752,691. The firm has a market cap of $345.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

