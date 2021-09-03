DIA (DIA) Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $93.70 million and $35.48 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00123046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.73 or 0.00788730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00046842 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

