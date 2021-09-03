Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,398,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.98. 32,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $178.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

