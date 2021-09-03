Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Cut by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $250.52. 55,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,151. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.