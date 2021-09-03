MEMBERS Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MEMBERS Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.29. The company had a trading volume of 250,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,199. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $418.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,348,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,523,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,851,863. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

