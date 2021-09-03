iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

