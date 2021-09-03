Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,643,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.45 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.