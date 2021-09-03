iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $231,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 176,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 99,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 214.1% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,273,342 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79.

