nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.07)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $66-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.16 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NCNO. Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.69.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 70,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,765.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,336.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

