Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

