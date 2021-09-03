Payden & Rygel Has $1.17 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.24. 128,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.05. The company has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.30.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

