iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Decreased by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. 1,314,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,849,500. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

