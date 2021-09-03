Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.59). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($5.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

PRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,045. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.73. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

