Zacks: Analysts Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

GMTX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.23. 14,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,785. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

