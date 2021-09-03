Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $292.61.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.00.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total transaction of $769,557.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $3,303,252.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,056,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,029 shares of company stock valued at $60,108,383. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

