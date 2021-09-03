Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.00.

BILL stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.11. 49,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $292.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total value of $769,557.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,029 shares of company stock worth $60,108,383. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

