The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

The Gap stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,012. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Gap will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Gap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.32.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,725 over the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

