Anyswap Price Tops $4.69 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00009306 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $87.50 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00131790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00155488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.62 or 0.07839473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,419.77 or 0.99949967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.30 or 0.00819307 BTC.

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

