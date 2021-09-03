Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $196.65 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Verasity has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $196.65 million and $65.46 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001052 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00146419 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

