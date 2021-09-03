Onooks Hits One Day Volume of $179,903.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Onooks coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Onooks has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $179,903.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00131790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00155488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.62 or 0.07839473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,419.77 or 0.99949967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.30 or 0.00819307 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.