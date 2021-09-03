Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.73. 314,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

