iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 97,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,986. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.