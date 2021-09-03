ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 235 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 226,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,147 shares of company stock valued at $36,190,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

