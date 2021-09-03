Keystone Wealth Partners Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.36. The company had a trading volume of 82,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,159. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

