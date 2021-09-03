Geneva Partners LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 44,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.93. 64,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,104. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

