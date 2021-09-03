ARS Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises about 1.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 135.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $9,729,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 693.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 227,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 198,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $60.01. 6,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $72.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

