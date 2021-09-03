Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post sales of $146.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $112.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $572.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $20,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,639,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $6,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,222. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 128.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

