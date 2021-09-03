ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 480 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,667.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 489.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,425. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.54.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

