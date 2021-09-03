$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $527.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 421,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,676,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 109,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.