$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $527.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 421,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,676,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 109,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.