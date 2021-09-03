Zacks: Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GDS by 200.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 20.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 36.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,980,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 64.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.01. GDS has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

