Filecoin (FIL) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $78.43 or 0.00155565 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.96 billion and approximately $568.31 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00131773 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.04 or 0.07818949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.32 or 0.99725843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00818089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.49 or 0.00970899 BTC.

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 101,552,658 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

