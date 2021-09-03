Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Tops One Day Volume of $45,123.00

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,467.49 or 0.06877682 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $27.88 million and approximately $45,123.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Amazon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00131773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00155565 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.04 or 0.07818949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.32 or 0.99725843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00818089 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 8,040 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Amazon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mAMZNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Amazon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Amazon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.