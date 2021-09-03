ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,994 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up about 2.2% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $21,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. 22,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

